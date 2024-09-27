Your phone recently broke or maybe it even works well, but it no longer updates and even if it could, you checked its technical characteristics and saw that it’s not worth it; No problem Motorola g24 (also known as Motorola Moto g24) tries to meet this type of need.

Currently the Motorola phone it is on offer on Amazon for €97.99, 30% less than the total expense (which is €139.90)

Motorola g24 datasheet

Here is the technical data sheet of the Motorola G24:

Display : 6.56-inch IPS LCD, resolution 720 x 1612 pixels, 90 Hz refresh rate.

: 6.56-inch IPS LCD, resolution 720 x 1612 pixels, 90 Hz refresh rate. Processor : MediaTek Helio G85, Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55).

: MediaTek Helio G85, Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55). Memory : 4 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal memory expandable via microSD up to 1000 GB.

: 4 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal memory expandable via microSD up to 1000 GB. Rear camera : 50 MP (wide angle) + 2 MP (macro), with LED flash, HDR and panorama.

: 50 MP (wide angle) + 2 MP (macro), with LED flash, HDR and panorama. Front camera : 8 MP (wide).

: 8 MP (wide). Drums : 5000 mAh, non-removable, with 15W wired charging.

: 5000 mAh, non-removable, with 15W wired charging. Operating system : Android 14.

: Android 14. Size and weight : 163 x 75 x 8 mm, 180 g.

: 163 x 75 x 8 mm, 180 g. Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB Type-C 2.0.

Motorola G24 Phone Specifications

Motorola G24 has several interesting features that make it a notable device in its price range. Here is a detailed description of its peculiarities:

Display

The Motorola G24 features a 6.56-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels. The 90Hz refresh rate offers a smooth viewing experience, ideal for browsing and light gaming.

Performance

The heart of the device is the MediaTek Helio G85 processor, an octa-core with two Cortex-A75 cores at 2.0 GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores at 1.8 GHz and this processor ensures good performance for daily tasks and a decent gaming experience; Even if you’re not expressly interested in video games, you can waste two minutes waiting for the bus or waiting at the post office without any interruptions whatsoever.

Memory

The Motorola G24 comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD up to 1000GB. This allows you to have enough space for apps, photos, videos and other files.

Camera

The rear camera setup includes a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP macro sensor and the main camera is capable of capturing detailed images and sharp, while the macro sensor is useful for close-up shots; the 8MP front camera is suitable for selfies and video calls.

Drums

One of the most appreciated features is the 5000 mAh battery, which offers excellent autonomy. It supports 15W wired charging, allowing you to charge your device in reasonable time.

Operating System

The device comes out of the box with Android 14, the latest version of Google’s operating system, which offers the latest features and improvements in security and performance.

Design and Construction

The Moto G24 has dimensions of 163 x 75 x 8 mm and weighs 180 grams. It is built with good quality materials that give it a solid and sturdy feel.

Connectivity

As for connectivity, the device supports Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and has a USB Type-C 2.0 port and these features ensure good compatibility with various accessories and a stable connection .

In summary, the Motorola Moto G24 is a balanced device that offers good value for money, with features that meet the needs of most users

Conclusion

Motorola g24 it is certainly an excellent combination of quality and price, for those looking for a phone that is both simple, fast and at the same time allows video calls, games and more, without interruptions of any kind.