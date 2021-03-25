Motorola celebrated this Thursday the tenth generation of its Moto G, the family of cell phones that made the concept of the mid-range popular. The celebration was accompanied by several announcements, among which the Moto G100, the most powerful in the history of the series, which integrates the Ready For platform that allows you to bring the experience and its functions to a larger screen.

Motorola’s family of phones took advantage of this event, which was held over the Internet due to the Covid-19 pandemic, to reveal three other models: G50, G30 and G10 that bring together premium features at a more affordable price, a hallmark of the series, as the company explained.

Quadruple camera and PC-like performance

The presentation featured the Moto G100, the most powerful of the family, since it uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, 8GB of RAM and an internal capacity of 128GB, expandable up to 1TB through a microSD card. It also offers 5G and WiFi 6 connectivity.

This smartphone has a 5000 mAh battery, offering hours of battery life in minutes of charging. Load optimization technologies and overload protection help to extend service life and autonomy.

Moto G100 features a quad camera system, with a 64 megapixel main lens.

Likewise, the G100 has a 6.7-inch CinemaVision LCD screen and 21: 9 format, with Full HD + resolution, support for HDR10 and a refresh rate of 90Hz, which makes this equipment deliver a fluid image experience also for the videogames.

With regard to its cameras, one of the items most sought after by users, Moto G100 integrates a quadruple system, led by an ultra-high resolution 64 megapixel (MP) sensor with Quad Pixel technology for four times higher sensitivity in low light, and a 16MP main sensor in the front camera to capture everyday moments in great detail.

The ultra-panoramic front and rear cameras adapt four times more to the frame to capture wide landscapes and the best group selfies. In addition, the Macro Vision sensor with a built-in ring light allows you to get five times closer than with a standard lens to capture miniscule details.

Ready For the platform developed by Motorola that allows the applications and performance of the G100 to be transferred to larger screens. Photo: Motorola.

The cell phone introduces the new Dual Capture mode, which records using the rear cameras and selfie at the same time, and the new Audio Zoom technology, in which advanced microphones are used to capture audio while filtering out ambient noise and voices for a cleaner result.

Motorola expanded the Moto G100 experience with the platform Ready for, a proprietary platform that will provide the user with more space to work and play with functionality that resembles computers. It will only be necessary to connect it to any screen by means of an HDMI / USB-C cable.

Along with the phone, a base will be marketed that allows the cell phone to be connected to a larger screen for multitasking, video calls or video games. Bluetooth accessories such as a compatible gaming keyboard or joystick can be connected.

Moto g100 is available from the next few weeks in two colors: Nimbus Blue and Boreal Green, via Personal and Movistar, also retail chains and the brand’s website.

They sell it at a suggested price starting at $ 79,999, with the HDMI / USB-C cable and charger included in the box, in a context where brands such as Samsung and Apple decided to eliminate it as a complement to their flagship phones.

Moto G30: features and price

The “younger brother” of the G100, which replaces the current mid-range Moto G9 family, has a 64 MP quad camera system which uses the same high-end prime lens as the Moto G100. To complete it, it also integrates a Macro camera, an ultra wide angle and a depth sensor to obtain the best results.

In terms of design, Moto G30 has a 6.5-inch Max Vision HD + screen that offers maximum viewing thanks to a 20: 9 aspect ratio. In addition, they will be able to enjoy more fluid games and a perfect glide thanks to a 90 Hz refresh rate, like many of the premium cell phones on the market.

The Moto G30 is available in Argentina from this Thursday in two colors: iridescent gray and pastel lilac.

The G30 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Plus, a 5,000mAh battery and TurboPower charger inside the box. Another detail to highlight taking into account all its technical characteristics, without a doubt, is its price: 29,999 pesos.

On the other hand, Moto G family also expanded with the new Moto G50 and G10, which unlike the others will not be officially sold in Argentina.

The G30’s Macro camera allows you to capture even the smallest detail of an object. Photo: Motorola.

The Moto G50, for example, stands out for offering 5G connectivity thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G processor, with two configurations: 64 GB or 128 GB of integrated storage.

The 6.5-inch 20: 9 aspect ratio Max Vision HD + display is designed for entertainment, with a 90Hz refresh rate. This smartphone is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery that offers autonomy for more than two days on a single charge.

It employs a 48 megapixel camera with Quad Pixel technology and Night Vision mode to capture more details in dark environments. The dedicated Macro Vision sensor gets 2.5 times closer to the subject than a standard lens, to see the smallest details.

The Moto G10Meanwhile, it is the entry-level model in the range and has a quad camera with a 48MP main sensor, a 118-degree 8 MP ultra-wide angle, a third 2 MP macro lens – for details up to four times closer – and a 2 MP depth sensor.

The Moto G10 processor is Qualcomm’s lower-mid-range Snapdragon 460, complete with an internal configuration of 4 GB of RAM, with storage options of 64 and 128 GB expandable to 512 GB with microSD card.

In addition, it has a 5,000 mAh capacity battery with 20W TurboPower fast charging that provides 12 hours of use after 20 minutes of charging.