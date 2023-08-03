Fifteen author illustrations to customize, and adapt to your mood, the display of your smartphone. They are those designed by Momusso, stage name of Martina Lorusso, a graphic designer and illustrator, who collaborated with Motorola in the ‘Free your emotions’ initiative aimed at customers of the razr 40 ultra. In fact, the illustrations – which can be downloaded from the official page of Motorola’s Italian site – can be used as a background for both the large internal and external display, which on the premium foldable is the largest in its category (3.2 inches). All by communicating one’s mood, aspirations and daily desires.

“Emotions are what make us human,” says Momusso. “Little epiphanies, memories, shortcomings: that’s where the beauty of the world comes from. Having the possibility of expressing them even through the smartphone, a fundamental but sometimes isolating tool, is a new challenge that Motorola has given me the opportunity to explore and that I have taken up with enthusiasm, to give voice in an unconventional way to our emotions and help us identify them every day,” concludes Momusso.

“Razr 40 ultra has the great advantage of being able to customize any aspect, giving users full self-expression, from all points of view,” said Giorgia Bulgarella, Head of Marketing at Motorola. “We wanted to underline and enhance this feature of the device that makes it unique in its genre, involving the illustrator Momusso for the great value of knowing how to interpret her feelings and convey them in drawings that affect all generations”.

Moreover, the size of the external display is precisely one of the points on which the battle of leaflets is being played out, which are on the way to becoming ‘the next big thing’ in a sector – that of smartphones – which has lacked real innovations for some time. Confirming the favor of the most demanding customers is the reception given in recent weeks to the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra which has received record requests right from the start.

This was seen in the preview on the Chinese market where – despite the premium price list – the 10,000 units available were sold within a few hours. No less reception in Italy where the device, available in the three color variants Infinite Black, Glacier Blue and Viva Magenta – the exclusive Pantone color – sold out on Motorola’s e-commerce in the first two hours of marketing. And several weeks after its launch on Amazon, every razr 40 ultra restock on the well-known e-commerce platform sells out within a few days.

“With the launch of this new device, a real concentrate of innovation and design, we want to be protagonists in the leaflet sector, which Motorola has historically created and in which we believe. The market is proving us right: razr 40 ultra, the premium model of the new family of foldables that we launched together with razr 40, has in fact more than doubled sales compared to its predecessor razr 2022 in the first two weeks of its launch,” says Carlo Barlocco , Executive Director, General Manager Italy and Head of EMEA B2B of Motorola.