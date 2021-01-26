As we told you a few days ago, the Motorola Edge S has already hit the market, although for now it has only done so in its local market, China. Be that as it may, the one known a few months ago as Motorola Nio can already be reserved by interested customers and, as we have seen, it is confirmed that the images that were leaked last Sunday correspond, indeed, to the new high-end from Motorola.

Now that we have finally been able to see it and that the technical specifications of the Motorola Edge S have been made public, we can give a good review of this mobile, which should remain in the same price line when it leaves China and arrives in Europe, pIt can become a highly recommended purchase option, as it offers a value for money that deserves to be highlighted

It is not a surprise that the Motorola Edge S is built around a Snapdragon 870, the SoC recently presented by Qualcomm, and that we can place by performance between the top of the 2020 range, the Snapdragon 865, and its successor, which aspires to be the choice of many manufacturers for their top of the range of 2021, the Snapdragon 888. As we already told you at the time, it has a Cortex X1 core high performance 2.84 GHz, three Cortex A78 cores ax 2.42 GHz and quad core Cortex A55 at 1.8 GHz, accompanied by a GPU Adreno 650.

And I say it’s no surprise because actually Motorola Edge S was announced almost immediately at the conclusion of the Snapdragon 870 presentation, so it has been the first smartphone confirmed with this SoC, anticipating others that, like the Xiaomi Mi 10 review, will also equip it soon.

Accompanying the SoC inside the Motorola Edge S we find several configurations. One with six gigs of LPDDR5x RAM and 128 gigs of storage, another with eight gigs of RAM and 128 gigs of storage, and the top of the range with eight gigabytes of RAM and 256 GB of storage. To feed this set, and just as we expected, we found a 5,000 milliamp battery with 20 watt fast charge.

As for its screen we find a 6.7-inch IPS LCD panel with FullHD + resolution (2,520 x 1,080 pixels) and a pixel density of 409 dots per inch. Although some rumors pointed up to 105 hertz, the base value that we saw the most, 90 hertz, has finally been confirmed. And yes, we can already confirm that curved screens are behind for Motorola.

Regarding connectivity, a remarkable aspect, especially for its price, is that the Motorola Edge S supports 5G NSA and SA networks and previous generations. It also offers WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity. And if we talk about cables, it has a USB type C port and, good news for lovers of wired sound, a 3.5 mm jack.

Few surprises regarding the cameras of the Motorola Edge S. In the main one, located on an island in the back, we find three optical bodies: a 64-megapixel main sensor, a 16-megapixel wide-angle that also provides the macro mode function and a two-megapixel depth sensor, which is complemented by a ToF sensor. The main camera is made up of two sensors (each one pokes out through a hole in the screen), a 16-megapixel main sensor and an eight-megapixel wide-angle sensor.

As we have already indicated before, for now the Motorola Edge S only available in the Chinese marketAlthough it is to be hoped that it will not be long until they arrive in other geographies, we hope that Spain will be among them. And as for its price, because that is precisely one of the reasons why we await your arrival with open arms. These are the prices of the three available configurations:

Motorola Edge S 6/128 GB: 1,999 yuan (255 euros approx.)

Motorola Edge S 8/128 GB: 2,399 yuan (305 euros approx.)

Motorola Edge S 8/256 GB: 2,799 yuan (355 euros approx.)

We are talking, therefore, of a smartphone that by price we would undoubtedly place in the mid-range, or even in the lower-middle range in the case of the entry model, but which shows technical specifications that, for example, allow the Motorola Edge S to compete hand-to-hand with some top-of-the-range from last year.

More information: Lenovo