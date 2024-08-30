Motorola strengthens the successful Moto G family and, to a slightly higher level, the Edge range. For the latter, edge 50 and edge 50 are now available, two new devices with prices from 429 to 599 euros – which stand out for bright colors, premium finishes, with a resistant structure, from underwater protection to military certification. Both models are equipped with an excellent camera system, enhanced by the artificial intelligence of moto ai. Thin and light, the new edge 50 neo has been designed to resist dust, dirt and sand larger than 1 mm, as well as immersion in 1.5 meters of fresh water for up to 30 minutes.

Available in four color options developed with Pantone, the smartphone can bring out the best in the photographic front also thanks to the light sensitivity of the Sony Lytia sensor, optical image stabilization (OIS) and advanced all-pixel focusing technology but also with the motion ai image processing to ensure an optimal result. The edge 50 neo offers a 10MP telephoto lens, which offers a 3X optical zoom for professional portraits and a remarkable 30X superzoom to capture distant details. These are joined by the 13MP Ultrawide lens and the integrated Macro Vision function. Whether you’re streaming movies or playing games, the edge 50 neo — with up to 512GB of storage and up to 12GB of RAM — can deliver over a billion colors, infinite contrast, HDR10+ brightness support, and a stunning 6.36” Super HD (1220P) pOLED display, offering 13% more resolution than the previous generation motorola edge family.

As for the Motorola Edge 50, it is the world’s thinnest smartphone with IP68 and MIL-810H certification. Available in three colors, the phone boasts a 6.7-inch near-edgeless pOLED display with Super HD+ resolution and HDR10+ support, accompanied by Dolby Atmos stereo speakers. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition processor with 5G and Wi-Fi 6E support, with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage, with RAM Boost technology and advanced thermal management. The 5,000 mAh battery offers all-day battery life, supported by 68W TurboPower charging and 15W wireless charging.

On the Moto G front, the g55 5G and g35 5G are coming, two devices that with low-mid range prices (from 200 to 279 euros) offer excellent displays and audio. The best performing model has a 6.49″ FHD+ LCD display while the G35 is 6.72″ with 1000 nit brightness and Display Colour Boost technology, which improves the contrast and colours of the screen. This allows the screen to appear clear and bright even in very bright environments.

Encouraging battery life is a 5000mAh battery that can be charged on the g55 with 30W TurboPower², while the moto g35 5G offers 18W fast charging.

On the photographic front, the two models offer a 50 MP camera system with Quad Pixel technology and autofocus, as well as an 8 MP ultra-wide angle for group shots or landscapes and a 16 MP front-facing camera with Face Retouch mode. The most performing model – which offers a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 processor with frequencies up to 2.5 GHz – has a Macro Vision lens and optical image stabilization. Both devices feature a waterproof design with the option of a smooth, matte finish or a premium vegan material. The displays of both devices feature Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for an extra level of resistance. Both new Moto G devices support 5G connectivity and up to 256 GB of internal storage with RAM Boost: the g35 has 8 GB of RAM that increases to 12 in the g55.