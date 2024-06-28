If you are looking for a high-end smartphone and are waiting for some discounts to save a little, then you might be interested in the offer of Amazon Italy for the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra 16GB + 1TBThe discount from the recommended price is 14%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The version currently on offer is sold by LeMiglioriOfferte.
The features of the Edge 50 Ultra
This Motorola smartphone offers a 6.67 inch pOLED display at 144 Hz with HDR10+ for maximum visual quality, also perfect for watching movies and TV series. It also has a high-level 50+50+64 MP camera also enhanced by artificial intelligence.
The battery is 4,500 mAh with 125W Turbo Power charging for maximum speed (charger included). This smartphone supports DualSim, has an IP68 protection rating (resistance to a depth of one meter in water for 24 hours). There is also a cover inside the package. This smartphone is also perfect for gaming, with excellent performance.
