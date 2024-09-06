If you are looking for a new smartphone model, today’s offer could definitely be the one for you: Amazon Italy is offering you Motorola edge 50 neo on offer at an all-time low with an excellent 7% discountallowing you to save over 30 euros compared to the original list price. If you are interested in purchasing it, simply click on this addressor alternatively simply click on the box immediately below.

Motorola edge 50 neo is available on offer on Amazon for only 399 eurosagainst the 429 euros of the list price. The smartphone is Sold and shipped by Amazonwhich is why you can safely take advantage of the Prime service to guarantee free one-day delivery.