Motorola has announced the start of the Photo exhibition created in collaboration with Tiziano Demuro and Sergio Raffaele, authors of the Under Milano project. Through this exhibition, the company will celebrate the edge 40 family, to demonstrate the high-quality photographic sector that it offers with its new range of smartphones. The exhibition is called “Endless journey. Beauty is everywhere“, which can be visited in Spazio Lenovo (Corso Matteotti 10, Milan) starting from Friday 12 May until Sunday 28 May.

The photographs that you will be able to see during the exhibition were taken entirely with the brand’s latest top-of-the-range smartphone, motorola edge 40 propart of the edge 40 family.

We recall that the edge 40 family consists of two models: motorola edge 40 pro and motorola edge 40. The pro model features an “endless edge” curved design, a high-resolution triple camera with 32 times more focus pixels than traditional PDAF, for faster, more accurate performance in any light condition.

One of the photographs from Endless Journey. Beauty is everywhere

Motorola edge 40 offers cutting-edge features such as the curved display, the 68W charger for ultra-fast charging, a powerful 50MP camera with a large f/1.4 focal aperture, IP68 certification for protection against immersion and dust and water, without forgetting a design elegant and with attention to the smallest details.

However, returning to talk about the exhibition, it has been indicated that the images were taken by Tiziano Demuro and Sergio Raffaele. As explained in the official press release: “Their favorite place to shoot is the subway, a masterpiece of Milanese design: that’s where their urban aesthetics are best expressed. In fact, Under Milano chooses to represent the recording of what happens, the almost negligible detail that however expresses – with an unexpected force – the passage of the lives of millions of people, intertwining with that of the spectator. A new chapter of the Under Milano project has been written with “Endless Journey. Beauty is everywhere”. Through 32 images taken with the new motorola edge 40 pro smartphone, the exhibition recounts the multitude of signs, gestures, details and spaces that, in everyday life, the eye fails to capture.”





Another example of the photographs that you will be able to see in Milan

“Motorola has always looked closely at the world of design, and the new edge 40 range demonstrates, among other things, our commitment to creating products that combine attention to detail, the pursuit of beauty and innovation in materials.” , he declares Giorgia Bulgarella, head of marketing of Motorola Italy. “edge 40 pro and edge 40, in addition to their design, are also distinguished by a latest generation photo compartment capable of capturing every nuance, as demonstrated by this exhibition created entirely with edge 40 pro, thanks to the artists of Under Milano”.

“For 5 years Under Milano has been collecting details, gestures, spaces of the Milanese subway. During the last Design Week we continued our research by experimenting with the possibilities of the new edge 40 pro.” they underline Tiziano Demuro and Sergio Raffaele of Under Milano. “The stations, the wagons, the escalators, the long corridors that connect one line to another are not just places of passage but become the scene of small daily stories that are consumed in absolute silence and reveal moments of beauty”.