The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a Motorola edge 40pro. The reported discount is €100 off the lowest recent price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The recent lowest price for this product it is 791.60€ according to Amazon. The current price is the lowest ever on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Motorola edge 40pro offers a 6.67-inch curved OLED display at 165 Hz and Full HD + resolution. The triple camera is 50MP and the selfie cam is 60MP. The battery is 4,800 mAh with 125 Watt TurboPower fast charging. It has 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.