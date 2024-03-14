In a world saturated with options technology and mobile telephony, Finding a smartphone that combines performance, design and functionality at a price that is affordable for our pockets can be an arduous task. However, Motorola has launched the Motorola Edge 40 Neo in 5G, which defies all obstacles, by offering a premium experience for less than $8,000 MXN. From its elegant design to its powerful performance, this device promises to meet the needs of both demanding users and those seeking quality without compromise.

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo 5G stands out for its avant-garde design, available in a variety of colors inspired by the PANTONE™ palette. Whether in sophisticated PANTONE Black Beauty or other vibrant options, this device offers an aesthetic look that draws attention.

In addition, its structure has IP68 protection against water, which means that it can withstand immersion up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes, providing peace of mind in everyday situations and outdoor adventures. Its price of $7,699 is available for purchase online through motorola.com.mx, in peach fuzz color.

Essential features of the Motorola Edge 40 Neo 5G

Unrivaled performance and power

Equipped with a processor MediaTek Dimensity 7030 With eight cores and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, the Motorola Edge 40 Neo 5G offers smooth performance and a fast browsing experience. The ability to connect to 5G networks ensures ultra-fast download speeds, allowing you to enjoy high-definition multimedia content without interruptions or delays. Furthermore, with a 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, this device provides the power and space needed to store apps, photos, videos and more.

It has high quality cameras, long-lasting battery with fast charging and additional features such as Moto Connect and Ready For. Photo: Unsplash/Motorola.

Visual and Multimedia Experience

The 6.55 inch pOLED screen The Motorola Edge 40 Neo 5G offers an immersive visual experience with accurate colors and exceptional contrast. Thanks to the NEG T2X-7 technology For protection, the screen is designed to resist scratches and bumps, ensuring long-term durability. In addition, the device has stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos technology, which provides multidimensional and immersive sound, ideal for enjoying movies, music and games with exceptional audio quality.

High Quality Photography

With a 50 MP rear camera and a 32 MP front camera, the Motorola Edge 40 Neo 5G allows you to capture sharp and detailed images in any environment. Advanced image processing technology ensures stunning results even in low-light conditions, while up to 8x digital zoom function lets you get closer to the action without compromising quality. Additionally, 4K resolution video recording capability at 60 fps offers a cinematic recording experience to capture unforgettable moments.

With a price of $7,699.00 MXN on motorola.com.mx, the Motorola Edge 40 Neo 5G is an attractive option for users looking for quality and functionality without compromising their budget.

Photo: Unsplash/Motorola.

Additional Features

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo 5G comes equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery and 68W TurboPower™ technology, providing fast, long-lasting charging to keep up with today's pace of life. Additionally, the Moto Connect feature allows you to enjoy your favorite video games on a large screen, while the Ready For support It facilitates multitasking between devices and offers a smooth and convenient user experience.

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo 5G stands out as an attractive option for those looking for a high-quality smartphone at an affordable price. With its elegant design, powerful performance and a host of advanced features, this device promises to meet the demands of the most demanding users without compromising on quality or functionality. Available on motorola.com.mx for $7,699.00 MXN, the Motorola Edge 40 Neo 5G represents a smart investment for those looking for cutting-edge technology without sacrificing their budget.