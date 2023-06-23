the long awaited Motorola Edge 40 has arrived in Mexico, positioning itself as a high-end smartphone that offers a unique experience to users and a price accessible.

This device stands out for its elegant and slim design, which has a sophisticated vegan leather finish, providing a touch of luxury and distinction.

One of the characteristics The most notable features of the Motorola Edge 40 is its IP68 certification for resistance to water and dust, a first for the high-end of the brand. Users will be able to immerse themselves without worries, since this device has been designed to resist the elements of the environment without compromising its performance.

As for the price, the Motorola Edge 40 has an official value of 9,999 pesos in Mexico. Those interested can purchase it through Motorola’s online store, as well as in various department stores. In addition, it will soon be available with the main operators in the country.

The Motorola Edge 40 not only focuses on its design, but also offers outstanding features in other fundamental aspects, such as screen, power and photography.

The device is available in two versions of the back finish: a matte acrylic version, with a thickness of 7.49 mm and a weight of 167 grams, and a vegan leather version, with a thickness of 7.58 mm and a weight of 171 grams.

In addition to its careful design, the Edge 40 incorporates IP68 protection to Motorola’s high-end.

Following in the footsteps of its brother, the Edge 40 Pro, this smartphone has the maximum protection certification against external elements, making it the “icing on the cake” of its design.

As for the technical specifications, the Motorola Edge 40 features a 6.55-inch pOLED panel, with FullHD+ resolution and an impressive 144Hz refresh rate.

In addition, it has HDR10 + certification and a brightness of 1,200 nits, ensuring an unparalleled visual experience.

As for performance, the device is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset, backed by 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. As an operating system, the Edge 40 has Android 13, with the MyUX customization layer, which offers a fluid and optimized interface.

Regarding autonomy, the Motorola Edge 40 incorporates a 4,400 mAh battery, which is complemented by a 68W fast charge, allowing users to recharge their device in a short time.

Plus, it features the convenience of wireless charging, providing flexible options to keep your device going throughout the day.

In the photography section, the Motorola Edge 40 does not disappoint. It has a 50-megapixel main camera, with optical stabilization (OIS), which captures clear and detailed images in any situation.

In addition, it integrates a 120° ultra-wide-angle 13-megapixel sensor, which can also be used as a macro sensor, allowing users to explore their photographic creativity.

For selfies, the device incorporates a 32-megapixel sensor, discreetly located in a small hole in the panel.

Other important details to highlight include 5G connectivity, a fingerprint sensor integrated into the screen, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos sound, Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC.

In addition, the Motorola Edge 40 has the ThinkShield suite, a set of information protection software that guarantees the security and privacy of users.

The Motorola Edge 40 is available in black, green and Viva Magenta colors, with vegan leather finishes. However, only the blue color has a matte acrylic finish, offering a variety of options to suit the style and preferences of each user.

As a complementary launch, the Motorola razr 40 series of foldable devices has also arrived in Mexico. The Motorola razr 40 Ultra has an official price of 29,999 pesos, after a pre-sale period with a promotional price.

For its part, the Motorola razr 40 is positioned as the most affordable folding device in Mexico, with a price of 16,999 pesos.

With the arrival of the Motorola Edge 40 and the Motorola razr 40 series, technology lovers in Mexico will be able to enjoy high-quality, high-performance devices that combine cutting-edge design with innovative features, taking the mobile experience to a new level.