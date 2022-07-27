Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is truly a phone that is making a lot of talk about itself. After all Motorola has a great history behind their name which is definitely a very trusted brand.

Either way, today we want to talk to you about the details about this new product, so no more chatter and let’s get started right away!

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, super charging confirmed!

Great news for fans Motorolaas Chen Jin a big shot of the company that controls the brand has revealed details about this Motorola Edge 30 Ultra.

First of all it’s official: 125 watts for charging. We are certainly not facing a record, but it is a remarkable power that will give great satisfaction to anyone looking for a product that is always ready to use. (We remind you that according to some rumors we should be facing a 4,500mAh).

However, the news did not end here, as we also know that the team has studied a dissipation system that contains a heat exchange surface of 20,000 mm2 in total. This is a considered choice as the phone makes use of really heavy components when it comes to heat.

Finally we close with some deductions regarding the price. Let’s clarify it now, at the moment it is impossible to know exactly how much this is Motorola will cost, but it is estimated that it will take at least € 1,000. We just have to wait for more news and for the moment give you an appointment at the next article!