The Amazon offers for Spring 2022 allow us to purchase a motorola edge 30 pro. The reported discount is € 149.10, or 18%.

The full price for this smartphone it is 849 € according to Amazon. The actual price is actually lower. In any case, today’s price is the best price ever offered on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

motorola edge 30 pro mounts a triple 50 MP camera and a 60 MP selfie cam. The FHD OLED display has a 144Hz refresh rate. The screen is 6.7 inch with HDR10. The battery is 4,8000 mAh, with fast charging of 68 W. It has a 12 GB RAM and a 256 GB memory.

We also point out that the Telegram Channel dedicated to Multiplayer.it offers is available. Follow it to be always updated on the latest offers selected by our editorial staff!

Motorola edge 30 pro

This news includes an Amazon affiliate link that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.