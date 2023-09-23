In the competitive smartphone market, searching for deals and discounts is a common practice among consumers who want to purchase a quality device at a more affordable price. On this occasion, The Motorola Edge 30, an outstanding smartphone from the renowned brand, is available at prices reduced in various store chains in Mexico.

Establishments currently offering discounts for this device include Bodega Aurrera, Elektra and Soriana. Next, we analyze the offers available at these stores to determine where it is most convenient to make the purchase.

Motorola Edge 30 at Bodega Aurrera

At Bodega Aurrera, the Motorola Edge 30 is on sale with a regular price of $6,699.00, but is currently available at a sale price of $5,999.00. This device, in its version with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, stands out for its 6.5-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ processor, ensuring efficient performance.

Motorola offer in Soriana

Soriana, for its part, offers the Motorola Edge 30 at a regular price of $11,999.00, but is currently selling it at an offer price of $6,990.00. This device, with a 6.6-inch screen and 128GB of internal storage, comes in an elegant gray color and is unlocked for use with different operators. The Motorola Edge 30 from Soriana also has a Snapdragon 778G+ processor and other notable features.

The Motorola Edge 30, a quality smartphone, is on sale at Bodega Aurrera, Elektra and Soriana in Mexico.

Elektra has the Edge 30 on sale

In the Elektra chain of stores, the Motorola Edge 30 has a regular price of $9,399.00, but is available at a sale price of $6,499.00. This version of the device includes 8GB of RAM and offers optimal performance thanks to the Snapdragon 778G+ processor. Consumers can find in Elektra a competitive option to purchase this smartphone.

Features of the Motorola Edge 30

Regardless of where you buy it, the Motorola Edge 30 presents itself as an upper-mid-range device that offers a set of notable technology features. Its specifications include a 6.5-inch screen with Full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 144Hz, a Snapdragon 778G+ processor, 8GB of RAM and internal storage options of 128GB or 256GB.

As for its camera system, it has a triple configuration on the back, with two 50MP lenses and a 2MP depth sensor, as well as a 32MP selfie camera.

All of these offers represent significant discounts compared to the device’s regular price.

The device is powered by a 4020 mAh battery with 33W fast charging, ensuring adequate battery life. Additionally, it has stereo speakers.water-repellent design, side fingerprint reader and runs the Android 12 operating systemproviding an up-to-date and seamless user experience.

The Motorola Edge 30 is presented as an attractive option for those looking for a quality smartphone at a more affordable price. The Offers available at Bodega Aurrera, Elektra and Soriana They allow consumers to take advantage of significant discounts on this device.

The choice of where to purchase will depend on individual preferences and convenience, but these offers give consumers the opportunity to purchase a high-performance device at a discounted price at any of these chain stores.