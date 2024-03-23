We are on the fourth day of Amazon Italia Spring Offers Festival and the promotions keep coming. We at Multiplayer.it now want to suggest you take a look at the Motorola edge 30 Neo 8+256 GB. The current discount is 39%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The advised price it is €299.90. The current price is the lowest ever. It is sold and shipped by Amazon.
Motorola edge 30 Neo 8+256 GB
Motorola edge 30 Neo offers a screen 6.3-inch FHD+ pOLED at 120 Hz with HDR10+. The dual camera is 64 MP with a 32 MP selfie cam. The battery is 4020 mAh and supports 68 Watt TurboPower fast charging.
The model on offer has 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The customer reviews on Amazon they gave the smartphone an average rating of 4.4 out of 5.
#Motorola #edge #Neo #minimum #price #Amazon #Offers #Festival
Leave a Reply