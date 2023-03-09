Carlo Barlocco, Executive Director of Motorola, has been promoted to Head of EMEA B2B. Since 1 January 2023, he has also assumed responsibility for the expansion of Motorola in the professional field in Europe. The company, in a press release, announced that in the new role Barlocco will have the task of guiding Motorola’s growth in Europe, with a particular focus on the B2B segment, a strategic area for the brand. Within the new B2B structure, Motorola’s local B2B account managers in EMEA will report to Barlocco as well as their respective country managers. Also reporting directly to him are Richard Wills, who will assume the newly created position of Senior Sales Manager, B2B, Motorola EMEA, engaging with markets and ensuring the implementation of the B2B strategy, and Alejandro Sanchez, Business Development Manager, ThinkShield. Before joining Motorola, Barlocco spent 18 years in Samsung Electronics Italia, holding positions of increasing responsibility in the commercial, trade and marketing fields until he became President, a position he held for 4 years, developing and consolidating the Consumer, Large Enterprise markets , Telco, IT and Public Administration. He has a degree in Commercial Law from the State University of Milan.

“I am enthusiastic about this new role, and I am sure that we will also be able to win this new important challenge, also because we now have an adequate structure, with people who work in the enterprise world”, declared Barlocco. “We are in a privileged position to make this evolution, since Motorola borrows reliability, credibility and solidity from being part of a group like Lenovo, which has its strength in B2B.We are among the very few players on the market able to offer companies an ecosystem of devices, ranging from PCs to tablets, up to smartphones, capable of communicating with each other, ensuring maximum protection thanks to solutions such as ThinkShield, the most complete security portfolio on the market, already tested on PCs and now usable on smartphones. the first example is the new Thinkphone, our first B2B smartphone that talks to our ThinkPad PC, since it has the same software, security and management solutions”.