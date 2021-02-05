With the first leaks of this new Motorola Athena, we can confirm that Motorola is not going to slow down its bet on the mid-range. And it is a very smart bet, since throughout 2020, as we have already been telling you, the model of creating a large catalog of smartphones in this segment, but providing part of them with some high-end function, has achieved a very interesting positioning of a brand that, until very recently, seemed doomed to disappear.

According to what we can read on Mysmartprice it is little, at the moment, what we know of the Motorola Athena, but enough to be able to begin to draw a first profile of it. The most remarkable point is that it will be built around a Snapdragon 662 SoC, an integrated introduced by Qualcomm early last year and consisting of a Kryo 260 CPU with eight cores, four high-performance Cortex-A73s and four efficient Cortex-A53s, an Adreno 610 GPU and a Hexagon 683 DSP. Its image processor, a Specter 340T, supports 48 MP photographic sensors, HEIF and triple cameras lens.

The sighted unit has four gigs of RAM and, in conjunction with the SoC, they move a screen of unknown size, but offering a resolution of 1,600 by 720 dots. The screen will likely have a small notch at the top to locate the front camera. However, it must be clarified that this has been extracted from the supposed image that has been uploaded to the test sites, and that dangerously reminds the Moto G9. If both Motorola Athena and Moto G9 share a design, or if they don’t really look alike at all, it’s something we’ll have to wait to find out.

The first data has been leaked by a test detected on the Geekbench website, so we also have information on the performance of the Motorola Athena: 1,523 points in the single-core test and 5,727 points in the global performance test. Thus, another point, along with those that we have already seen previously, which confirm that we are talking about a new mid-range, perhaps even medium-low, which will compete in the segment of the cheapest terminals, yet offering good performance, well above what we can find in other smartphones in its range.

A mid-range like this Motorola Athena is undoubtedly less exciting than, for example, the recently introduced Motorola Edge S. However, we must not lose sight of the fact that, in many cases, it is precisely thanks to the income generated by the sales of these terminals that technology companies can invest in R&D to develop new technologies. So now, while waiting for the new top of the range from Motorola with a Snapdragon 888, we will also keep our eye on Motorola’s plans in the mid-range, in which it has already shown to move like a fish in water.

