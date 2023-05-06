Motorola is a company founded in 1928. The path it has taken is very interesting indeed: originally specialized in the production of radio devices, Motorola expanded into the mobile telephony sector in the 80s and 90s, becoming one of the leading companies in the sector. He created many iconic products, including the first commercial cell phone in 1983. Today, Motorola is still making them mobile devices, tablets and accessories, offering a really interesting experience and we want to tell you about it!

Motorola announces “Trade In” dedicated to the new Edge 40

The company is focusing a lot on its new device and today we want to give you yet another proof by talking to you about “Trade In”. In practice you will have the possibility to replace your device with the new Edge 40 and of course receive a trade-in in return. Below is the explanation: anyone who chooses a Motorola edge 40 between May 4, 2023 and April 30, 2024 will necessarily have to send a trade-in request no later than 15 days from the date of purchase or delivery. Requests are limited to one maximum of 3 per person. And obviously corporate purchases are excluded.

Pay close attention because there are gods requirements to be respected diligently: the devices must be fully functional and in good condition, free from significant signs of wear and damage from contact with liquids such as water or other. Repairs from an unauthorized service center are also not accepted. Finally, of course they must have been restored at factory conditions and must not contain any personal data or be password protected.

Please allow up to 30 days for the trade-in. Plus additional 10 days for confirmation after thorough review by Motorola. For shipping, however, everything will be borne by the company and explained via email. Obviously we advise you to go to the site for more information.