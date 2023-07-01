Samsung and Motorola They are two interesting competitors in the global market for mobile devices, due to the quality and features that they offer in each of their smartphones.

These two companies have focused on producing innovative products, each one focused on a very marked strategic line that has allowed them to remain leaders in Mexico, United States and more countries.

For this reason we have brought you two devices Samsung and Motorola that you can find on Amazon at a super price.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Galaxy S20 FE is one of the most relevant Samsung devices of the moment. This is because the high-end device perfectly combines memory, processing and photography.

samsung Galaxy S20 FE It is the most interesting proposal from the Korean manufacturer, since it is a device with premium qualities at a price of a mid-range device.

Something important that we can find in this equipment is that you can buy it on Amazon with a 45% discount, at a price of $8,599 pesos.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fe Features

Screen: 6.5″ Super AMOLED 2,400 x 1,080p

Processor: Samsung Exynos 990, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

RAM memory: 6 / 8 GB

Storage: 256GB

Battery: 4,500 mAh

Main camera: Multiple of (12 MP, f/1.8, OIS, 12 MP, f/2.2, 8MP, f/2.0, OIS)

Front camera: 32 MP, f/2.0

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion

Egde 30 Fusion is one of the smartphones that you may fall in love with just by looking at it, because its beautiful design will make it your favorite Motorola device.

The incredible thing about Egde 30 Fusion is that you can buy it at Amazon at a price of $10,682 weights in its unlocked 5G version and ‘cosmic gray’ color.

Features of Motorola Edge 30 Fusion

Screen: 6.55-inch pOLED, curved FullHD + resolution of 2,400 x 1,080p

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ 5G

RAM memory: 8/12 GB

Storage: 128/256/512 GB

Main camera: Multiple of (50 Mpx f/1.5, 13 Mpx f/2.2 120º)

Front camera: 32 Mpx f/2.45

Battery: 4,400 mAh 68W fast charge

It is important to note that the aforementioned promotions are not carried out by Motorola or Samsung, but rather correspond to exclusive promotions carried out by Amazon sellers. Due to this, the price of Motorola and Samsung devices may change without notice.