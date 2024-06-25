Amazon has launched two incredible offers on cell phones from the Motorola and Samsung brands that have a discount of up to 51%. This means that you have the opportunity to purchase a device with great features at the best price.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

He Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, a more affordable version of Samsung’s flagship device, is available on Amazon for a 29% discount. Its current price is $8,399 pesos, reduced from its original price of $11,799.

He Samsung Galaxy S23 FE stands out in the competitive smartphone market thanks to its revolutionary features that position it as a top-notch option. Among its most outstanding specifications is 5G technology, which ensures ultra-fast and efficient connectivity.

He Samsung Galaxy S23 FE It stands out in the smartphone market for its advanced features. With 5G technology and a 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, It offers ultra-fast connectivity and an exceptional viewing experience, even in sunlight thanks to its 1,450 nits brightness.

Its robustness is guaranteed with IP68 certification. Equipped with a Octa-Core processor, 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, handles demanding tasks without problem. His 4,500 mAh battery ensures long hours of continuous use. In addition, its 50MP camera, along with Ultra Wide and Telephoto lenses, captures high-quality images.

Motorola G23

The Motorola G23 is a low-end device that currently has a price of $2,199 on Amazon, representing a 51% savings compared to its original price of $4,499. This cell phone is an excellent option for those looking for an economical but efficient device.

Motorola G23, considered the best mid-range camera option, stands out for its thin and elegant design. His 6.5-inch screen with HD+ resolution It offers crisp, colorful displays, complemented by Dolby Atmos surround sound.

Equipped with a processor MediaTek Helio G85, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, guarantees solid performance for browsing, streaming and gaming. Its 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging ensures long hours of use. The main camera, with 50MP + 2MP + 2MP lenses, allows you to capture high-quality images, from portraits to RAW photos.

These offers on Amazon represent an excellent opportunity to purchase high-quality mobile devices at discounted prices. Both the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE and the Motorola G23 offer standout features that meet different needs and budgets.