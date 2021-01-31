If during 2019 and 2020 Motorola has stood out for its prolific catalog of mid-range and upper-middle-range smartphones, it seems increasingly clear that 2021 and 2022 are seen by the company as the moment to grow in the high end. This same week we have seen a new step in this regard, with the Motorola Edge S, and we are still waiting for the announcement of its new top of the range, perhaps a Motorola Edge S +, equipped with a Snapdragon 888.

The complication of the high-end is that the manufacturers who take it currently make important efforts in innovation, providing the sector with technologies that, after a while, become popular and are reaching the mid-range. This is something in which precisely Motorola has specialized in recent years, in taking elements of the high-end, and creating mid-range smartphones that take some specific element of their older brothers.

Thus, while to prevail in the mid-range, you must take items from the high-end, which can be yours or from other manufacturers, in the case of the high-end You must make a high investment in R&D, in order to be you, as a company, the one that contributes the innovation part with which these devices intend to fight against their rivals in the market. And in view of the facts, it seems that Motorola has decided to adopt that path, and the results at the moment seem quite interesting.

Surely you will remember that on Friday we talked to you about Xiaomi Mi Air Charge, the new Xiaomi charging system still in the testing phase, through contact stations, which it would allow charging devices by connecting them to a charging base that receives electricity remotely through beanforming. Xiaomi claims that it is already capable of offering a remote charge of up to 5W for a single device in a radius of several meters, and that it hopes to be able to extend this capacity to several devices simultaneously.

The first response to Xiaomi Mi Air Charge has not been long in coming, and today we have been able to check in a video from MSPowerUser that Motorola is working on Motorola One Hyper, its own remote wireless charging technology. In the video, recorded during the tests of this system, we can see two bases without cables, in which what appear to be two Motorola Edge are connected. One is a meter away from the source of the electricity, and the second a little closer, 80 centimeters. In both cases we can see how, after connecting the phones, they begin to charge.

In addition, in the video also we can see how the charging stops immediately when a hand is placed in front of the charging station. Although Motorola has not provided information in this regard, it can be inferred that we are talking about a security system that deactivates the transfer of electricity when it detects a potentially human signal. And it is most likely that in this case we are talking about a signal that could be dangerous.

As with Xiaomi Mi Air Charge, There is still no expected date for the Motorola One Hyper to hit the market. However, given the announcements of both technologies, added to the rumors that Apple has been working on a similar system for some time, it makes sense to expect the arrival of the first wireless charging systems later this year or, at the latest, sometime next year.