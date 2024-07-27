Aragon again

While negotiations have been ongoing in recent weeks to include the Slovakia Ring in the calendars of the next world championships, Superbike has in the meantime reached an official agreement with the top management of another track that will host the series this year from 27 to 29 September: the MotorLand of Aragoncontinuously present in the world of production-derived motorcycles since 2011.

Three-year renewal

Thanks to an agreement reached with the Government of Aragonthe route has been reconfirmed for the next three seasons, or until 2027The three-year renewal of the circuit, also home to the MotoGP, has been supported by recent redevelopment interventions such as the resurfacing of the track, in addition to the updating of various areas inside and outside the track and the addition of colours applied to the edges of the track.

Satisfaction expressed first and foremost by Gregorio Lavilla, WorldSBK Executive Director: “We are thrilled to announce the presence of WorldSBK at MotorLand Aragon in the future too. – commented – Its spectacular layout makes it a favourite among motorcycling enthusiasts and it always provides exciting racing, as well as representing a significant challenge for all riders. In addition, the circuit has excellent facilities. The recent upgrades demonstrate the commitment of MotorLand Aragon and the region to supporting world-class competition”.

These are the words of Manuel Blasco, President of MotorLand Aragon: “With this new three-year contract we guarantee certainty in the circuit calendar. This event is very important for the image of Aragon since it brings with it around 30,000 visitors. We are also very satisfied with the resurfacing of the circuit which ensures that MotorLand meets the highest quality standards to welcome all those who come here”.