Soldiers of the motorized rifle unit of the combined arms army of the group of forces “West”, with the support of artillery fire, repelled several counterattacks of assault groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kupyansk direction. On December 27, the Russian Ministry of Defense showed the combat work of military personnel.

As the commander of a motorized rifle battalion with the call sign Batu said, military personnel of the reconnaissance unit discovered the movement of several armed groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine towards Russian positions at various distances from each other. The scouts promptly transmitted information and coordinates of the militants to the battalion command post.

“Then the personnel of the motorized rifle unit repelled the attack of the enemy assault group approaching us with small arms, and the militants located at a distance were destroyed by cannon artillery crews,” Batu said about the operation.

On December 12, Izvestia correspondent Kirill Olkov visited the positions of Russian mortar men near Ugledar. The squally icy wind literally knocked them off their feet, but the soldiers benefit from such weather: enemy drones will not reach them, and they know where to aim even without additional intelligence.

On December 1, the Russian military department reported how military personnel of the Vostok group repelled four attacks by Ukrainian Armed Forces units with foreign mercenaries in the Ugledar area in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in one day.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

