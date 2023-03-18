Yevgeny Polovodov, an officer of the press center of the Zapad group, said that Russian motorized rifle brigades repelled an attempted attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in the Kharkiv region. On Saturday, March 18, he announced RIA News.

The attack took place in the area of ​​Masyutovka and Gryanikovka, in the defense zone of the 6th Combined Arms Army.

The serviceman said that, with the support of artillery, motorized rifle units inflicted fire damage on the personnel of the 14th separate mechanized brigade, which forced him to withdraw to his previously occupied positions.

Earlier that day, Polovodov announced the destruction of two enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups from the 103rd separate territorial defense brigade and the 92nd separate mechanized brigade in the Kupyansk direction.

Polovodov also said that Russian gunners destroyed a D-20 towed howitzer, as well as Akatsia and Krab self-propelled artillery mounts (ACS) in the Petropavlovka area. According to him, a counter-battery fight is being conducted in the area of ​​the Volchansk settlement.

On March 15, Sergey Zybinsky, head of the press center of the Zapad grouping of the Russian Armed Forces (AF), said that Russian forces in the Kupyansk direction took control of part of the industrial zone and liquidated the Ukrainian DRG. Also, Russian motorized riflemen opened and destroyed Ukrainian saboteurs from the 14th separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the village of Sinkovka in the Kharkiv region.

The head of the Novokakhovsk urban district, Volodymyr Leontiev, said the day before that Ukrainian sabotage groups were not abandoning their attempts to cross to the left bank of the Kherson region, but all their actions were being stopped.

Prior to that, on March 12, the official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, said that Russian troops had stopped the actions of five Ukrainian DRGs in the special operation zone. They were seen in the Kupyan direction in the territories of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) and in the Kharkiv region.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

