The Japanese company Bauhutte offers a unique solution for gamers who don’t want to never leave your bed. While some gaming chairs offer reclining options, the Bauhutte Electric Gaming Bed and Bed Desk company aims to offer gamers an experience all-in-one: a gaming bed that will allow you to eat, sleep and play.

A gaming chair is widely considered a real “throne” for gamers and companies are developing increasingly comfortable and practical chairs to accommodate user experiences. The aforementioned company Bauhutte however, it went beyond the standards set in recent years with what could be the definitive product regarding gaming sessions in comfort.

The furniture in question allows you to sleep, eat and play, and it is possible to change the position of the mattress by pressing a button.

Bauhutte offers a wide selection of furniture to enhance your play environment. The company’s website suggests combining the bed with a “energy cart”Designed for storing your own drinks and bars. The company also offers a clothes hangersa table and of shelves where you can place your own collectibles and game peripherals.

The bed frame it is about two meters long and one meter widewhich is the size of a American double mattress. This peculiar gaming bed is available on Amazon starting with 480 dollars up to a maximum of 700. Right now it seems that Bauhutte is mainly focused on selling the bed in his home country, Japan. For those who do not reside within Japanese borders, purchasing the product in question could prove difficult.

Although the bed may seem slightly uncomfortable, it must be considered that space is quite limited in many Japanese homes, so an option like this is suitable. to the social context for which it was designed.