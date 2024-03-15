“BelNovosti”: you can clean your car's steering wheel with slime

You can quickly and effectively get rid of dirt on your car’s steering wheel using a “lime”. The publication's experts suggested that drivers use this popular toy to clean their cars. “BelNovosti”.

To clean the steering wheel, you need to stretch the sticky toy and wrap it around the steering wheel. The “lime” can be removed from the part in just a few seconds. The mass will help remove all dust from the steering wheel by gluing it to itself.

In the same way, you can use the toy to clean other leather and plastic surfaces in the cabin. It is noted that the “lizun” will be able to penetrate hard-to-reach places without any problems.

