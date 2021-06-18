During the holiday season, traffic jams are often formed on the roads, and some drivers begin to behave in an unrestrained manner, honking, braking sharply, overtaking. How to deal with boors on the roads, Sergei Radko, an auto lawyer of the Public Movement of Motorists “Freedom of Choice”, told in an interview with Sputnik radio.

The lawyer noted that in a conflict situation, both drivers are often to blame, and a violent reaction can be provoked by the behavior of a conditional “victim”, for example, a turn without turning on the turn signals, a sharp rearrangement with the creation of a dangerous situation, and so on. The expert recommended avoiding such situations, observing traffic rules and exercising caution and prudence.

Radko noted that in this case, the likelihood of being drawn into a conflict is reduced, since the driver will not have a reason to start a skirmish. He added that even if the second driver is wrong, you should not stop honking and show dissatisfaction in other ways, as this will only aggravate the situation.

“It often happens that they cut us off, we were unhappy with this, we start blinking, buzzing, lowering the glass. You can hum a little in order to attract the attention of the second participant, to show that he was not quite right, ”concluded the auto lawyer.

