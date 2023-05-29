On May 29, a lecturer at the Financial University under the Government, lawyer Kirill Danilov told what to look for when buying and selling a car.

In conversation with the agency “Prime” he noted that before buying it is important to check the car for restrictions that prevent registration actions, finding the car on the wanted list, encumbrances with a pledge, and also whether the car is jointly owned by the spouses.

As Danilov clarified, a ban may be imposed on the alienation of the car if the owner has unpaid fines and taxes, or if his property has become the subject of a dispute. In this case, it will be impossible to re-register such a vehicle.

You can get information about the presence of restrictions on registration actions at the State traffic inspectorate on the website of the traffic police in the “Vehicle Check” service by the VIN number of the body or chassis. This service allows you to check the history of registration of a car in the traffic police for various owners, find out about an accident involving a car, and also whether it is wanted, the expert said.

Danilov advised, in order to reduce risks, to finally settle with the seller only after registering the transfer of ownership of the car.

Also, according to the lawyer, information about finding a car in pledge can be checked through a notary. Otherwise, there is a risk that some time after the purchase of the car, the bank will foreclose on it, since it was pledged by the previous owner to secure loan obligations. Then the buyer can lose both the car and the money paid for it.

In addition, Danilov recommended asking for the consent of the spouse to sell the car in order to reduce the likelihood of litigation. It is also necessary to study the documents themselves in detail, paying attention to the correspondence of the data in the STS and TCP.

Before the deal, you should also check your counterparty – whether the sale is being carried out in the pre-bankruptcy period, the specialist emphasized. Signs of bankruptcy may be evidenced by a large number of enforcement proceedings against the party to the transaction, litigation. This can be checked on the FSSP website in the “Data Bank of Enforcement Proceedings” service and on the official websites of the courts. When buying a car from a bankrupt, there is a high probability of challenging the contract in bankruptcy proceedings.

In addition, Danilov urged to carefully read the power of attorney if the sale and purchase agreement is signed by the representative of the owner. According to him, it can be checked on the website of the FNP in the service “Checking powers of attorney by details.” The lawyer drew attention to the fact that you should not neglect the services of professionals who assess the technical condition of the car. Since this will save the buyer from buying a car with flaws.

Earlier, on May 26, Said Zaliev, the founder of GTK Holding, said in an interview with Izvestia that when buying a car, you can save an average of 1-10%. According to him, this can be done by ordering a car from the configurator or buying a used car, including from abroad.