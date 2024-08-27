Central and Southern Italy hit by bad weather. Roads transformed into real rivers, houses evacuated, in Salento a sailboat with two German tourists sinks. Scenes of a real apocalypse, while in Caserta, due to a landslide, two people are missing.

The missing in Caserta

The firefighters intervened in the municipality of San Felice a Cancello (Caserta), a hamlet of Talanico, for a landslide. The evacuation of homes is underway, two missing people have been reported. The streets of the hilly hamlet of Talanico di San Felice a Cancello were invaded by a river of mud and debris: many people took to the streets out of fear, after the waters passed that flooded cellars and garages, taking everything with them, from cars to scooters. “We are converging on Talanico all the means available, including dogs for searching for people”, explains to ANSA the commander of the Caserta Fire Brigade Paolo Massimi, who confirms that checks are underway on two people, who have not yet been found. “We are in constant contact with the Civil Protection and we are rescuing many citizens”. The river of mud and debris rushed down the hill overlooking the hamlet in the Caserta municipality, due to the soil weakened by heavy rains that fell in the afternoon and the lack of trees, which went up in flames in the fire that devastated the pine forest on the Talanico hill at the beginning of August.

Fear in the Avellino area

Flooded houses, trapped motorists, a river of water and mud that overwhelmed everything in its path: The downpour which hit in the late afternoon in some municipalities of Irpinia has caused damage, but at the moment no injuries. Many dozens of rescuers, including law enforcement, Civil Protection and volunteers are involved in the rescue operations in Baiano, Cardinal’s Mill, Sirignano, on the border between the provinces of Avellino and Naples, the most affected by the bad weather. Several motorists, stuck in their cars on the streets of the three Irpinia towns, were rescued and brought to safety from the river of water and mud that, due to the flooding of the Regio Lagno, in the municipality of Sirignano, invaded the State Road 7 up to the town of Mugnano del Cardinale. Moments of fear for a 12-year-old boy, of whom there had been no news: he was inside the ground floor of a house between the two municipalities and managed to save himself by clinging to the railings and climbing to the first floor of the house, which in the meantime had been completely invaded by water. The A16 Naples-Canosa was temporarily closed to allow emergency vehicles to clear the entrance area to the Baiano toll booth of water and debris and due to the fall of a retaining wall on the roadway. The weather conditions have improved in the meantime.