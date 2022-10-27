But it is THE OTHER Dutch motorists who are busy with the smartphone. We are doing well for now, according to ourselves.

One ghost driver? I see hundreds! We Dutch are a special people. Since everything is going relatively well, it is nitpicking on the little things in life. Think of annoyance about dog poop, placing the wheels on the sidewalk (of the garbage container) and of course the biggest irritation of us Dutch: the King’s song.

What also annoys us: the traffic! And especially how everyone doesn’t understand and you go through traffic like a Koos Spee. So good that even Leo de Haas can’t make a slightly ironic remark.

hypocritical

But as it turns out: we are hypocritical as hell. According to a survey among motorists (carried out by MarketResponse on behalf of insurer Univé), we see violations everywhere, but we never commit them ourselves. Let’s explain. Think of smartphone use behind the wheel. According to the researchers, 90% of the respondents sometimes see people working on their smartphone behind the wheel. However, only 20% indicate that they sometimes consult the telephone while driving.

About 1 in 10 respondents indicated that they had experienced a ‘near accident’ due to not paying attention behind the wheel. The reasons for not paying attention are: children in the car, smoking cigarettes or ‘personal care’ (that’s your friend doing her eye-liner well, but you can’t say anything about it). This is a worrying situation, because according to SWOV, 20 to 30 percent of accidents happen because we don’t pay enough attention.

Young drivers are 3x more likely to use their smartphone

So who should you trust? Well, not the thirties! They joke 3 times as much as people in their sixties! At least, they use their smartphone three times as often while they are behind the wheel.

Since it can cause extremely unsafe situations, the police are keeping a close eye on it. Where you automatically receive a ticket in the event of a violation at a speed camera or section control, this is a bit more difficult with telephone use. Partly because of this, the local Hermandad keeps various checks from a coach (a large bus, not a 190 E 2.5 – 16) where one looks into the car from above and everyone swings on the receipt.

Through: General Newspaper.

This article Motorists too busy with smartphones appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Motorists #busy #smartphones