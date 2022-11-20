Since FIA ​​and Formula 1 have formalized the new era of power unitswhich will kick off in 2026have already passed two deadlines for registration of motorists to the category. Audi has already joined the first call of last October 15, then announcing the entry with the Sauber team in a gradual acquisition that should lead the German brand to have 75% of the team. At the second deadline of November 15, Mercedes and Red Bull Powertrains signed the document, while the other motorists decided to stall, although the president of the Federation Mohammed Ben Sulayem showed confidence: “The others will sign“. The Germans of Auto, Motor und Sport have reconstructed the situation relating to the other power unit manufacturers, with Renault which is “carefully studying the papers, but according to what Laurent Rossi announced, he will sign in the next two weeks, after having resolved some legal issues”.

The position of the is different Ferrariwho would feel the need to renegotiate both financial matters – such as the increase in the entry fee and the increase in the price of the power units for customer teams -, what regulations – such as control of the budget cap, concessions for new engine makers, the status of Red Bull Powertrains, especially if the latter then associates with another manufacturer. These doubts would have advised Maranello to take sides on one waiting positionseeking clarification with the FIA ​​before signing the document.

The matter of Red Bull Powertrain is in fact rather complex, as the one based in Milton Keynes would be considered a new engine manufacturer at 90% and in this percentage he would be entitled to the bonuses due to new manufacturers. Ferrari intends to put on paper what would happen in the case of a new partnership between Red Bull and Honda, as the rookie status would lapse. But it is not so obvious that Honda could pair up with the Anglo-Austrians, because some voices in the paddock are whispering of interest from Ford, with the Japanese who could register alone in 2026, and then join another team at a later time. And like Honda Porsche could do, encouraged to sign the 2026 document by the FIA, although it has not yet identified the right team with which to return to Formula 1. Again according to Auto, Motor und SportFinally, Hyundai’s entry would be further away: if the Koreans wanted to enter in 2027, the registration deadline would be postponed to June 30, 2023.