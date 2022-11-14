It happened to a motorist in Arnhem. He was kept in the dark about the handling of his objection for so long that the Arnhem-Leeuwarden Court of Appeal awarded immaterial compensation of 2,500 euros due to ‘tension and frustration’.

On 16 September 2017, the motorist received a ticket for illegal parking on the Velperbuitensingel in Arnhem. The victim did not agree and lodged an objection. This started the lengthy legal process. According to the handling tax officer, the notice of objection was submitted too late, but that was because the municipality of Arnhem had forwarded the letter too late. That is why the motorist went to court.

On July 12, 2018, the court ruled that the tax officer had to look again at the objection. That also happened, but only two years and three months later, on October 29, 2020. The objection was rejected. The motorist went to court again and he also left the fine. Moreover, the claim for compensation was rejected, because the judge thought that was a bit exaggerated for a receipt of more than six decades.

The motorist again did not give up and appealed to the Court of Appeal; he still gets what he wants. Because whether or not you actually have years of stress from a (justified) parking ticket: the Supreme Court once ruled that this is the case when a case is not decided within a reasonable period of time. The limit of the fine amount is 15 euros.

In this case, five different judges have ruled on a parking ticket of 63.85 euros in five years. The motorist will receive the requested 2,500 euros in compensation and the total legal costs of 950 euros will also be reimbursed. However, the fine must still be paid.