In large parts of France, the speed limit on D-roads (the French equivalent of our N-roads) has been increased. But not all speed cameras and navigation systems have been adapted to this yet. And so unfair fines are lurking.

Where in the Netherlands the maximum speed will go down rather than up, in France you are recently allowed to drive faster than before in many places. On D-roads in no fewer than 45 departments, the maximum speed has been increased from 80 km/h to 90 km/h or will soon be increased. In itself great news for those who are on holiday or going on holiday in the French country, but the change does not appear to be smooth.

Incorrectly adjusted speed cameras

According to the French newspaper Le Point there are several reports of unjustified fines on roads where you are now allowed to drive 90 km/h again. On some routes, the speed cameras to go off at speeds above 80 km/h. So pay close attention if you receive a ticket, it may not be justified and it pays to challenge it.

Additional confusion

What can cause additional confusion when you are on the road in France is that some navigation systems still indicate that you are allowed 80 km/h, when in reality it is already 90 km/h. Trust the signs, is the motto. Then just hope that the flash is properly adjusted. Or you can err on the side of caution and stay below 80 km/h.

To object

Anyone wishing to object to an unjustified traffic fine can do so quite simply in France. The French government has a special website with numerous options. You can object, but violations can also be viewed and fines paid. The website can largely be viewed in a Dutch translation. Click on the Dutch flag at the top right of the webpage.





