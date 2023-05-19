That’s not how you learned it: during a long traffic jam in Groningen this morning, several road users decided to go wrong driving.

Connecting to the back of the traffic jam is not fun, but it is part of it. So when you see the cars in front of you slowing down en masse to slow down or even stop in a long line, your only option is to go with the flow. At least, the only legal option.

Ghost driving

Today a handful of motorists in Groningen demonstrated how not to do it. A truck was overturned on Julianaplein, where the A28 starts/ends. So things had to be shut down. Julianaplein is currently undergoing renovations, so it is already quite disastrous there anyway. Thanks to the barrier (where traffic could pass) it only got worse and the traffic jam started at one point at the Haren slip road, a few kilometers below Julianaplein. That’s where things went wrong in the reasoning of this aforementioned handful of motorists. They used the driveway as an exit while driving ghostly.

Bi-zar: on the #A28 in the direction of Groningen, dozens of motorists drive against traffic to use the Haren entrance as an exit. An accident happened further on where traffic can just pass. Causing danger to avoid a slight delay: the police have been notified. pic.twitter.com/hPjCRqHIxF — Rijkswaterstaat Traffic Information (@RWStrafficinfo) May 19, 2023

Rijkswaterstaat shares the images on Twitter with the accompanying information that this is of course not the intention. Ghost driving to avoid a traffic jam is really not possible. Based on the images, RWS will check whether license plates can be traced. Incidentally, there seems to be some peer pressure in the game, because it can also be seen that after the illegal action of their predecessors, a group of motorists simply join up and then there is no wrong-way driving.

In the course of the afternoon the traffic jam dissolved again and around 15:00 it was as if there had never been a traffic jam. The accident with the truck also ended with a fizzle, at least for the driver. All’s well that ends well, were it not for the fact that the police now have to investigate whether the ghost-driving hurried people can be traced.

