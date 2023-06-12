Home page World

From: Christoph Gschossmann

In Finland, traffic offenders have to pay significantly more if they earn a lot. That’s why a ticket for a six-figure sum was issued.

Munich – A ticket of 121,000 euros – this is not a story from a video game or a film in which the protagonist parked a truck in front of Buckingham Palace. No, the fine is real, the amount is not a typo. That’s what happened in Finland. There, fines are based on the income of the traffic offender.

“I really regret the matter,” Anders Wiklöf is quoted as saying in the main newspaper of the Aaland Islands, an autonomous region of Finland in the Baltic Sea. The Aaland Islands are located at the entrance to the Gulf of Bothnia, between the Finnish city of Turku on the west coast of mainland Finland and the Swedish capital Stockholm.

In previous offenses, the traffic offender has already paid several tens of thousands of euros

Wiklöf roared through a 50 zone at 82 kilometers per hour when the police stopped him. In addition to a fine, he was also stripped of his driver’s license for ten days, the newspaper reported Nya Aaland.

Finnish millionaire Anders Wiklöf (middle) was traveling too fast; not the first time. Here he is seen at a benefit concert. © IMAGO/Pontus Höök/TT

It is not even the first time that the offender has had to pay an exorbitant amount for a traffic offense. In 2018, too, Wiklöf was too quick. At that time, he was fined 63,680 euros. Five years earlier he had to shell out 95,000 euros for traffic violations.

It’s generally not cheap in Finland if you’re caught speeding too fast. According to the ADAC, anyone who drives 20 km/h too fast pays fixed fines of up to 200 euros. From 21 km/h too fast, the income-dependent penalty in daily rates takes effect.

Traffic offenders in Finland: His company is worth almost ten million euros

Wiklöf comes from Aaland and is chairman of a holding company that includes companies in the fields of logistics, helicopter services, real estate, trade and tourism. He makes good money, and in this case that works to his disadvantage. In Finland, fines for traffic violations are based on the driver’s daily disposable income – usually halving his daily salary.

Loud zoom info Mr. Wiklöf’s company, Wiklöf Holding, is worth more than 9.3 million euros. Therefore, Wiklöf will probably not have to starve because of the 121,000 euro fine. Nevertheless, he has a dig at the government ready: “I heard that savings of one and a half billion euros are to be made in Finland’s healthcare system. Therefore, I hope that this sum of money can help to close this gap,” Wiklöf is said to have said. But he’s not the only super-rich who has to pay for it: a billionaire was recently handed the checkout.

In another case, being completely sober at the wheel and a negative blood test had official consequences: Jannis (19) should still pay a fine after a police check – or go to jail. (cgsc)