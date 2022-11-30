with videoA 14-year-old student from Helmond had an angel on his shoulder on Wednesday. The boy was hit by a car at high speed just before 8 a.m., but did not sustain serious injuries. Images of the crash make it clear that this is a minor miracle. The driver involved is missing.
Tie Cleven
Latest update:
30-11-22, 22:15
