The police picked up a motorist from the road last night who drove no less than 212 kilometers per hour on a provincial road.

Everyone hits the pedal once in a while when it is quiet at night on the highway or when you see the German Autobahn for miles in front of you. But you rarely see such furry as this motorist made it last night on the N247 between Amsterdam and Volendam.

This speed driver managed to drive 132 kilometers per hour too fast. He was stopped at a speed of 212 kilometers per hour where 80 is allowed.

Speed ​​demon

A motorcycle police officer was standing with his laser gun near Monnickendam along the 80 road and saw the car approaching at very high speed. After correction, an excess of 128 kilometers per hour remained. People have lost their driver’s license for less.

The car and driver’s license of the speed demon have been recovered immediately and the speed demon can expect a call to report to the public prosecutor. He is at least eligible for a LEMG (Light Educational Measure Behavior and Traffic) course….

Dangerous road

It was not for nothing that the motorcycle police officer was checking speed demons on this road. The provincial road is known to be dangerous. For example, several serious accidents have already occurred on this stretch of road this year, it reports NH News.

At the beginning of March this year, an 18-year-old woman was killed on this stretch of road when she was knocked off her bike by a delivery van. Last month, two cars collided. A 48-year-old man from Zwaag died.

In the same week, a motorcyclist was also seriously injured after he collided with a car at full speed. It is therefore no coincidence that the police check speed on this particular road and rightly so.

This article Motorist thinks that N247 is a racetrack appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Motorist #thinks #N247 #race #track