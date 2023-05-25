Television footage showed cordons along Whitehall, a thoroughfare where many government offices are located. Downing Street is a side street, with a heavy gate at the beginning to keep unauthorized people out. On images of the BBC it can be seen that the car apparently drove into it deliberately but at a fairly low speed.

The British broadcaster also reports that Sunak was in his official residence when the car hit the fence. He would have left by now. After being closed for some time, Whitehall has reopened to traffic. Even while the police are investigating the car, which was still against the fence at the beginning of the evening.