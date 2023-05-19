Home page World

A man caused a stir in the Vatican. He raced a car through two barriers to the palace entrance. Then he allowed himself to be arrested.

Vatican City – It sounds a bit like a scene from a James Bond film. A single driver triggered a major alarm in the Vatican on Thursday evening (May 18). He raced his car into the inner courtyard of the papal building and overcame the Swiss Guards’ barricade. A security guard shot the tires of the car, missed. Finally, emergency services were able to arrest the driver.

Big alarm in the Vatican: Apparently confused man races in the Vatican courtyard

The car raced through a control station on Thursday evening. According to the information, the man, who was around 40 years old, initially drove his car to the open Sant’Anna entrance gate near St. Peter’s Square and was turned away from there. Then he reversed the car and at high speed overcame the two checkpoints of the papal Swiss Guard and the gendarmerie corps of the Vatican State.

A gendarme wanted to stop the car and shot the front tires with a pistol, but only hit the front left fender. The car didn’t stop, but pushed further into the Vatican. Ultimately, he got as far as the Damasus Court – and thus practically as far as the entrance to the Apostolic Palace. Among other things, state guests are driven up here and taken from there to the Pope.

Big alarm in the Vatican: driver after incident in Vatican gendarmerie barracks

As the Vatican announced, the driver then got out of the car and was arrested by the emergency services. During an immediate examination, doctors at the Vatican State Health Department diagnosed what they called a “psychophysical disorder”. The man – according to the Ansa news agency, an Italian – was taken into custody in the Vatican gendarmerie barracks in the evening.

Pope Francis should never have been in any danger: he lives on the other side of the Vatican in the Santa Marta guest house, while former heads of the Catholic Church still resided in their private apartments in the Apostolic Palace. After the car incident, a radio alarm was sounded and security guards closed an access gate that gives access to the back of St. Peter’s Basilica, the Vatican Gardens and Santa Marta Square with the guest house there. Meanwhile, the case of Emanuela Orlandi, who disappeared from the Vatican 40 years ago, has picked up speed again. The Pope wants to “create clarity”. (chd/dpa)