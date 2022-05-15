Two cyclists were injured in a collision with a car on Gilzeweg in Bavel on Sunday morning. The driver then drove on.
The collision happened around 09:30 on the road between Bavel and Gilze, where a group of sixteen Belgian cyclists were riding on the roadway. There is a cycle path next to the road, which cyclists are obliged to use.
‘Irritated’
A motorist wanted to overtake the group and “presumably got irritated”, causing him to honk the horn a few times, a spokesperson for the Zeeland-West Brabant police said. At the last moment he turned to the right and hit two cyclists.
A 72-year-old cyclist was injured. He was taken to hospital with fractures and abrasions. The other victim suffered minor injuries and did not need to be taken to hospital.
Intent?
The driver of the black Volkswagen Up with Dutch registration left the injured behind and continued driving after the collision. “The driver must have noticed that,” said the police spokesperson. ,,The cyclists stated that they suspect that there is intent. We are investigating that.”
Police are searching the area for a damaged black Volkswagen Up.
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss a thing from the stars.
#Motorist #leaves #injured #cyclists #collision #Bavel #intentional #collision
Leave a Reply