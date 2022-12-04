According to other road users, the car swerved ‘considerably’ across the road, after which it went wrong at the exit to Veghel. The car was badly damaged in the accident. A blood test must show exactly how much drugs the driver had used before the dangerous car ride.

The man has been identified as a suspect by the police because of the positive drug test. The driver was also driving without a valid driver’s license. The evidence turned out to have been suspended earlier by the CBR.

It is not yet clear what consequences the drink-driving will have for the driver.

