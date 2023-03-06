Ohio

A Norfolk Southern train derailed in Ohio near Springfield. Even though it was not carrying hazardous materials, local authorities ordered residents in the area to take cover as a precaution. The crash occurred a month after another train from the same company derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, about 180 miles northeast of Springfield. The East Palestine derailment had released millions of pounds of toxic chemicals into the environment and forced the evacuation of thousands. Norfolk Southern said in a statement that the latest derailment on Saturday involved about 20 cars of a 212-car train, but did not provide any cause for the derailment.



00:33