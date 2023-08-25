Home page World

A 27-year-old was trapped in his crashed car for hours after an accident. A hiker only accidentally hears his calls.

Warth – For an unbelievable 19 hours, a driver (27) cried for help on the Arlberg in Austria after an accident. He had an accident in a curve and was trapped. A wanderer put him out of his misery.

Shortly before he was home, an unfortunate fate befell a young man from Warth (Vorarlberg): According to the police, the 27-year-old Austrian was driving his Audi A3 on the Lechtalstraße L198 between Lech and Warth (Vorarlberg) around 10 p.m. on Monday evening when he lost control of his vehicle in a bend a few kilometers from the finish.

Accident on the Arlberg (Austria): the car falls 150 meters down

The car fell about 150 meters down a steep slope until it was stopped by a tree. The young man was trapped in his car. His ability to move was so restricted that he was unable to call the emergency services on his cell phone. He screamed for help, but no one heard him.

No residential building far and wide, the motorists or motorcyclists up on the street could neither hear nor see him. The 27-year-old was badly injured and must have been in excruciating pain, had nothing to eat or drink with him.

Wanderer hears the driver’s cries for help

Only on Tuesday did rescue come in the form of a hiker who was nearby at around 2:30 p.m. She heard the cries for help but couldn’t locate where they were coming from. She informed the mountain rescue service, who, with the support of a helicopter, went in search of the accident driver. Eventually the wreck was spotted from the air.

The surrounding fire brigades were alerted to rescue the injured person, who took the completely smashed car out of the gorge. The seriously injured man was freed from his car around 5 p.m. and flown to the Feldkirch hospital by helicopter.

