From: Johannes Welte

The fire brigade pulls the crashed car out of the Eisack river © Landesfeuerwehrverband Südtirol

Serious accident on Wednesday morning in the center of Bolzano: a 23-year-old local crashed his car into the Eisack. The river is currently flooded due to snowmelt in the Alps.

Bolzano – Eyewitnesses saw the young man with his small delivery van at 8.20 a.m. in a curve over the road. The high-roof station wagon crashed through the bridge railing and overturned in the river, leaving the 23-year-old trapped upside down in the car in the water.

Water rescuers fought desperately against the enormous current

Water rescuers from the Bolzano professional fire brigade were able to swim to the accident car, which had broken down just below the bridge, despite the enormous current. It was secured from being washed away with the help of a fire brigade crane. A rescuer was also roped down to the wreck via the crane.

The rescuers fought against the current to be able to open the driver’s door. They freed him from the car around 9 a.m. under the most difficult conditions. But all resuscitation attempts on land were in vain, the paramedics could no longer save the man. Helpers also searched the water and the bank downstream to look for possible other occupants of the car who could have fallen into the Eisack. The car was pulled ashore.

A tragic accident also happened in Vallendar near Koblenz in Rhineland-Palatinate. A two-year-old girl was found dead in a creek. Before that, she had probably run away from home.