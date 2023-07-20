Motoring | Wild parking causes dangerous situations in Helsinki’s Sompasaari

Sompasaari has developed into the wild west of parking: Cars are left at even two bus stops despite the bans.

in Sompasaari people driving cars systematically park at the bus stops located at Sompasaarenlaitur. Local Janne Hukkavaara has been observing the situation for a long time and says that parking at bus stops practically started as soon as the area got stops in the first place.

“Cars from Wolt and other delivery companies started to come in front of the restaurants, and then apparently it just became the custom of the country,” he says.

Risk of loss has lived in Sompasaari since November 2019 with his wife and five children. He actively uses the area’s public buses, i.e. bus line 59, which runs from Sompasaari to Malminkartano via Kalasatama and Pasila.

If Hukkavaara sees someone actively parking a car at a stop, he tells them that they will be fined for it. “If they don’t move, I’ll call the parking attendant to remind you.” The picture was taken on June 13.

In March 2023, the stops were moved away from Aallonhalkoja, when the construction site for the trolley line coming to the road started.

Briki Venus kuja stops were established at the Sompasaaren platform. The situation worsened so that the stops are practically just parking spaces.

“There are traffic signs and the parking enforcement is constantly fining, but it doesn’t seem to help. There are at best five cars at that stop. This is quite the wild west,” says Hukkavaara.

Buses therefore have to stop on the carriageway when letting passengers out. Exiting is difficult for passengers, especially since, according to Hukkavaara, many families with children live in the area.

“Then we get out of the car with the stroller in the middle of the road. There’s still a child who can get away with it.”

Risk of loss says that he has contacted the police, the city’s business institution Stara, the parliament, and the current and former mayor of Helsinki. There have been no responses other than thanks for the feedback.

“The police are not really interested in traffic control other than what happens over there at La Bella Trattoria, when the fork moves from the plate to the mouth. They spin [lounaalla] In Kalasatama, but they don’t control the speeds. Trucks, buses and anything bigger than a rat drive here at 60–70 kilometers per hour, even though the limit is 30.”

On the other hand, Hukkavaara also has a little understanding for motorists. It is difficult to find parking spaces in the area, as the large 24-hour parking area at the top of the area in Nihdi was closed. According to Hukkavaara, Sompasaari is designed to be car-free and any cars are designed to be kept in the parking garages of apartment buildings.

“It is the only place where residents can keep their cars, but they are also expensive. It’s probably cheaper to take those fines every now and then for two hours instead of paying for garage rent,” he estimates.

“Those cars have to be pushed somewhere, when not everyone has a parking space.”

Hukkavaara says that he has tried to take a picture of the stop when there is no car in the park, but he had not succeeded in doing so by the middle of July.

the city of Helsinki vs. municipal parking supervisor Pauliina Sundqvist says that between March and July, 46 parking fines have been issued from the address of Sompasaarenilaitur for stopping in the parking area.

In total, the street has accumulated a total of 135 parking fines for all violations in the same period of time. So about a third has come from parking at bus stops alone.

Sundqvist says that according to the Road Traffic Act, if the size of the stop is not indicated by road markings, parking is prohibited 12 meters away from the stop sign.

“This is such a question that if the problem is continuous, then traffic planning must definitely go through the arrangement and see if it is functional. I don’t know more about their processes,” he says.

Parking attendants According to Sundqvist, they visit Sompasaare every week, but he does not have more detailed information. Fines have therefore accumulated from quite a few visits.

According to him, the proportion of parking in the parking lot is quite large, but it is difficult to say whether the amount of fines is particularly high compared to other areas.

“If it’s clear that there is a lot of illegal parking in an area, it’s clear that we will visit it a little more.”

According to Sundqvist, the case of Sompasaari is like this.

