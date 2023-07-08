Motoring | When the 3g network goes down, a surprising consequence: Older cars can run into problems

The 3g network is being taken down, but few have realized that a lot of technology from the 2010s relies on it. Mercedes-Benzes produced at that time can now be met with surprises.

If you own a car made in the last decade, you may soon face unexpected problems.

The reason is the down time of the 3g mobile phone network. Operators DNA, Elisa and Telia have told that they will terminate the networks during this year and next year. Frequencies of aging technology are used for new and faster networks.

Few have realized that a lot of technology from the 2010s relies on 3g networks, such as car entertainment and assistance systems.

One is Mercedes-Benz’s “Mercedes me” service in cars from 2016-2018.

“These cars in themselves are capable of operating in a lower-level 2g network, but its file transfer speed is also lower. The benefit of the features starts to fall if you don’t get the data moving in a decent amount of time,” says the service product manager of Veho, which imports the brand Risto Rauhala.

Via the Mercedes me service, it has been possible to switch on functions remotely with a mobile phone, such as, for example, a fuel-powered auxiliary heater.

“The manufacturer no longer encourages the use of a lower-level network, and for this reason also terminates the sale of related additional paid services.”

The 3g slowdown is talked about publicly only as a problem with old cell phones.

“The life of a car in this context is longer than, say, a telephone. Easily 10–20 years.”

Older cars could be updated, but it would require changing the car’s internal modem and antenna. It would be laborious and expensive.

The network change in itself does not affect driving a car, but Rauhala sees an “unstoppable chain of events” ahead in the age of electrification. Sometime in the future, even the most common network of the moment, 4g, may be closed. It may have implications for electric cars.

“Should telecom operators’ license conditions clearly stipulate how long such networks must be maintained?”

Transport- and the Finnish Communications Regulatory Authority has not come to the attention of “such a detailed matter” in relation to cars.

“We just did a report on 2g and 3g networks, and such details did not emerge. The car manufacturers have all had the opportunity to make a statement on the matter”, the manager responsible for digital infrastructure Heidi Himmanen comment.

He refers to the one published in February to the EU-level report on radio networks.

“When 3g is closed, a large part of these devices will be able to rely on 2g. We know that in some situations the data transfer is not enough, in which case we have been advised to contact the operator so that it could technically solve the matter. We also encourage, where possible, to update the devices to new technology.”

3g network anyway, the license has been loose and “technology neutral”, because the authorities’ focus has been on the fate of the 2g network.

The latter has a coverage obligation. 2g must cover 99 percent of the country and reach all roads and railways.

“More things in society have been built on 2g,” says Himmanen.

It has, for example, elevator alarm buttons, various meters and even milking machines. The removal of 3g can now drop devices that worked on it to burden 2g. Additional car features will soon be competing for the same lane as electric meters.

Ministry of Transport and Communications is currently asking for statements from industry playerswhat should be done for 2g in the future.

An example of the eCall system. There is an SOS button on the roof of the car, which you can use to immediately contact the emergency center.

Official point of view, the biggest question related to cars is the fate of eCall. It is a system that can be used to call the emergency center or it makes an automatic alarm after an accident.

“This eCall is unresolved in the EU, it is now being investigated under the direction of the Commission.”

2g in itself is enough for calling from old cars. But is it enough if it’s a matter of life and death?

“Our message is that when you buy new technology, make sure it works in 4g and 5g networks and not in technology that is being phased out.”