Motoring | The transition to summer speed limits starts today

The maximum permitted speed is not the target speed, reminds the Finnish Railways Agency.

For summer speeds the transition starts on Finnish roads on Wednesday. The summer speed limits come into effect gradually from the south.

During the winter and dark season, the speed limits reduced to 80 kilometers per hour will be restored to 100 kilometers per hour. On the other hand, the restrictions dropped to 100 kilometers per hour on motorways will return to 120 kilometers per hour.

Ely centers decide the exact time of the changes according to local weather and weather conditions.

Starting today, it is possible to switch to summer speeds on the roads of Uusimaa, Southeast Finland, Varsinais-Suomen, Pirkanmaa, Central Finland and South Ostrobothnia ely centers and in the province of South Savo.

A week later, on Wednesday, April 10, permission is given to start switching to summer speeds on the roads of the ely centers of Northern Ostrobothnia and Lapland, as well as in Northern Savo.

The entire country is scheduled to return to summer season speed limits no later than April 28.

A leading expert in road safety Noora Airaksinen The Finnish Railways Agency reminds us that, as the name suggests, the speed limit is the maximum permitted driving speed, not the target speed. Safe driving often requires lower speeds than the traffic sign would allow.