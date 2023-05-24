Motoring | The number of high speeding incidents collapsed in Helsinki

Based on the research, automatic monitoring effectively reduces high speeding not only at the monitoring point, but also on the road section after it.

In the year The automatic monitoring introduced in 2021 has reduced high speeding by up to 56 percent in the study areas, informs the city of Helsinki.

The city has built 33 automatic traffic control sites in recent years.

The functionality of automatic monitoring was investigated in a study carried out by the Technology Research Center VTT Oy. Speed ​​measurements were made at four control points and their nearby areas.

Based on the research results, control points affected speeding not only at the control point itself, but also on the road section after it.

The situation monitored at research points in 2019 before the installation of surveillance and in 2022 after installation.

Previously, approximately 12 percent of cars in the areas were speeding at more than ten kilometers per hour. After the installation of control points, there were only about five percent of the traffic flow.

The effect was also visible in the measurements made on the street sections after the automatic monitoring.

Based on a comparison measurement made elsewhere in the street network, the proportions had remained the same.

Automatic surveillance also had some effect on the reduction of small overspeeds and the average speed of cars.