The Greens’ council group proposes experimental car-free Sundays in some parts of Helsinki.

in Helsinki we should try district-specific car-free Sundays, suggests a group of green councilors.

Car-free Sundays is one of the measures aimed at speeding up Russia’s transition away from fossil energy. It is a council initiative of the group, which will be discussed in the Helsinki City Council next week.

The city’s response does not completely reject the proposal. Even if the impact of car-free Sundays on emissions would be quite small according to a conservative estimate, they are seen as one way to increase the comfort and vitality of the city in a limited area.

Provided Helsinki would introduce car-free Sundays in a wider area, it would require cooperation with various authorities. For example, professional traffic should be left out of the ban, as freedom of business is a constitutional right.

An exemption procedure should be developed for moving or people with reduced mobility. The municipality also does not have powers on roads of national significance.

Wide prohibition areas are seen as a rather unrealistic option. If they were to be tried, suitable areas would be, for example, the center of Helsinki or Kallio in terms of public transport accessibility and compact land use.

Proposal is part of a larger whole.

Other proposed measures include price reductions for public transport tickets for Helsinki residents, making carpooling easier and reducing commuting flights.

In the rapporteur’s response to the City Council, it is stated that a significant part of the measures presented in the group initiative have already been included in the Carbon Neutral Helsinki program, which aims to give up a significant part of the use of fossil energy by 2030.