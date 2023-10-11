Motoring | The city decided: Hernesaari is a car-independent and car-free district

The urban environment board limited the number of parking spaces in Hernesaari to 1,900.

Helsinki the city is aiming for Hernesaari to become a car-free and car-free district.

In the future, around 1,900 parking spaces will be enough for the residents and employees of the area, the Helsinki City Environment Board decided on Tuesday.

The decision is related to the zoning of Hernesaari. The previous formula was overturned by the Supreme Administrative Court (KHO) in the spring of 2022. The reason was exactly traffic: based on the investigations, it could not be ensured that the formula solution would meet the conditions for organizing traffic.

There were approximately 2,400 parking spaces in the canceled station plan

Delimiting the parking spaces aims to ensure that the future site plan meets the requirements of the Land Use and Building Act for the organization of traffic.

From Hernesaari the maritime concentration of tourism and leisure services in the inner city of Helsinki is sought.

However, narrow Hernesaari, located in southern Helsinki, is a challenging bottleneck in terms of traffic.

It is hoped that the new formula will bring about 6,900 residents and 3,000 jobs to the area.

The maximum number of 1,900 parking spaces for long-term parking in the area limits the level of autonomy of the area’s future residents to approximately 200 cars per 1,000 residents.

The figure corresponds to the current car ownership level of Alppila, Itä-Pasila, Linjoje, Siltasaari and Vilhonvuori.

Parking spaces demarcation aims to curb the effects of Hernesaari’s traffic volume on the nearby street network, especially on Telakkakatu.

Despite the limitation of parking spaces, it is still possible to apply the principles of market-based parking in the area.

The city also explored options other than reducing parking spaces.

The alternatives were checking the dimensions of the floor area to be built in Hernesaari, implementing new bridge and street connections and increasing the current capacity of Telakkakatu.

Urban Environment Board estimates in its decision that the planned 1,900 parking spaces are sufficient for the future residents of Hernesaari.

According to the city, the services being built in the area, such as shops, a sports center, restaurants, local recreation areas, a school and a kindergarten, will reduce the need for the residents of the area to own a car and thus the number of parking spaces.

Hernesaari will invest in walking and cycling in the future. In addition, good public transport connections to the center of Helsinki have already been built in the area.

The site planning of the area is planned to start at the end of 2023.